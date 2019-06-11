2 vehicle crash near Plainview leaves 2 dead, 1 critical

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - Two people died from injuries and one is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash near Plainview Monday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of U.S Highway 70 and Sun Road, just west of Plainview.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said a trailer became disconnected from a truck, crossed into the other lane, and struck a passenger car.

According to a news release from Plainview Fire/EMS, the Jaws of Life were used to extricate three people from one of the vehicles.

Two of the occupants were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock via Aerocare.

The third occupant was transported by ambulance to Covenant Hospital in Plainview.

The driver of second vehicle was cleared and released at the scene with no injuries reported.

The Hale County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.