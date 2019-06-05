2-year-old girl dies after climbing into dryer

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 2-year-old girl found dead in Waycross over the weekend.

WAYCROSS, GA (WTLV/NBC News) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 2-year-old girl found dead in Waycross over the weekend.

The Brantley County Sheriff's Office confirmed with First Coast News that the child died in a clothes dryer.

Sources say the girl's mother found the toddler in the dryer Sunday morning, and believes the child climbed inside while she was sleeping.

A preliminary autopsy revealed the girl died from overheating.