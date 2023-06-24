ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2023 Bangs High School graduate is stranded in Mexico after undergoing emergency surgery following an excursion accident.

A group of 2023 Bangs graduates took a cruise vacation to Cozumel, Mexico. While on an excursion on Wednesday involving an electrical bike, Nate Stoffer was in an accident in which he flew off the bike hitting his head on a pole. According to Nate’s mother Amanda Hargrove, the individual who discovered Nate following his accident was a first responder from the United States and was able to assist her son immediately.

Nate was transported back to the cruise ship where he received medical care, but after complaints of pain on his left side, an ultrasound later revealed the young man suffered internal bleeding due to the accident.

Nate was transported to a local hospital where his spleen would be repaired. According to his mother, Nate was given 5 transplants of blood – 4 during the surgery and 1 other following the surgery.

Meanwhile, the hospital where Nate received medical care required an upfront payment of $10,000 to administer care and is requiring the full amount of medical bills to be paid in full before he can be released. As of Friday, June 23, Nate’s mother told KTAB/KRBC that the bill for her son’s hospital stay was just under $30,000 and continues to increase each day and that the hospital will not accept his medical insurance.

Family and friends are asking for help to bring Nate and his mother back home. A Venmo account has been created.

“Thank you for praying for me and my son,” said Nate’s mother Amanda Hargrove. “I never thought we’d be in a situation like this. We just want to come home.”

If you would like to donate to Nate and his mother visit the link to the Venmo page Nate- Amanda Donations.