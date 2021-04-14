ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Another alleged victim of Jeffrey Forrest took the stand Wednesday, 25 years after he says his original allegations were dismissed by police.

Jeffrey Forrest is on trial, charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child while working at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in the 1990s.

The second victim to take the stand, now 31, says he first shared his story of the alleged abuse when he was 6 years old, but his claims were dismissed.

Similar to what we heard from the first victim in Day 1 of the trial, the second alleged victim was also a student at Bonham Elementary and attended the after-school daycare at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church.

The second victim says when he attended the daycare, he looked up to Forrest as a father figure, as both his biological mother and father were absent at the time.

The victim says he was touched inappropriately by Forrest multiple times while sitting on his lap, a story similar to the one presented by the first victim to testify on Tuesday.

When the sexual assault escalated, the second victim told his grandma about the abuse. She then filed a report with the Abilene Police Department and Child Protective Services.

In 1998, an investigation was underway, but was eventually dismissed by the Abilene Police Department.

A therapist who specializes in sexual offenses of children also took the stand earlier Wednesday morning, telling the court that Jeffrey Forrest admitted to sexual activity with a young boy in the ’90s.

In her testimony, the therapist says Forrest came to her office in April 2014, ordered by family court during a custody battle with his ex-wife.

After the initial meeting, the therapist says the defendant admitted to having sexual contact with an unnamed child.

He said it began when the victim was 10 and continued into the victim’s teenage years.

Forrest allegedly denied all other claims of sexual abuse with other victims.

Testimony is scheduled to continue Thursday. For the latest updates, stick with BigCountryHomepage.com.