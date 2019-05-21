3 tornadoes reported in Big Country overnight, no notable damage Three tornadoes were reported in the Big Country overnight, but no significant damage was noted. [ + - ] Video

(KTAB/KRBC) - Three tornadoes were reported in the Big Country overnight, but no significant damage was noted.

The National Weather Service reports these twisters were just 3 of 26 that touched down in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri as a strong line of storms moved through late Monday into early Tuesday.

Tornadoes reported in the Big Country are as follows, according to data from the NWS:

9:08 p.m. (Fisher County) - a storm spotter reported a confirmed tornado southwest of Rotan

a brief tornado was spotted north of I-20

- a brief tornado was spotted north of I-20 10:29 p.m. (Haskell County) - a storm spotter saw a brief tornado near Sagerton

The NWS data shows golfball-sized hail was also reported in Rotan, and baseball-sized hail was reported west of Rotan.

Fisher County and Knox County also had some minor damage reported due to high wind.

Despite an active storm system, neither the NWS or the Red Cross has received any reports of injury or significant property damage.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.