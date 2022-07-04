ABILENE, Texas – A brush fire in Tye is believed in have been started due to fireworks in the area.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As fourth of July celebrations came to an end on Monday night, residents of Tye received a scare due to a brush fire in the area.

The Tye Fire Department responded to a brush fire near the area of Spinks Road at about 9:45 pm.

According to the Tye Fire Department the brush fire is believed to have been caused by fireworks. Residents in the area said they were asked to evacuate due to the fire.

Firefighters were able to successfully extinguish the fire with no injuries or damage to structures reported.