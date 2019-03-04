Main News

6-year-old boy among those killed in Alabama tornadoes

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 03:33 PM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 03:47 PM CST

LEE COUNTY, Alabama - More information is emerging about the victims of the powerful tornadoes that ravaged Lee County, Alabama Sunday.

At least 23 people died.

Adding to the heartbreak, at least three of them were children, two of whom were 9 and 10 years old.

The youngest was 6-year-old Armando Hernandez.

One of his aunts shared photos of the boy, who went by "AJ."

Another aunt posted about their loss on social media, writing, "He was always eager to give hugs and loved his family."

She said the family also lost their home and all their belongings.

She added, "It will be a rough road, but we will still keep our faith and trust in God."

