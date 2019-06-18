7th Bomb Wing welcomes Col. Sumangil as new commander

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB)- Every two years the commander changes at the squadrons for Dyess Air Force Base and Monday morning, Col. Brandon Parker relinquished commands to Col. Jose E. Sumangil to be the new 7th Bomb Wing Commander. Col. Sumangil comes from the National Defense University’s Institute for National Strategic Studies, Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, DC, where he served as a senior military fellow.

“I never thought I would be back in this position leading airmen in this compacity and I really am honored and I am just going to savor the moment every day,” said Col. Sumangil.

He’s no stranger to Abilene.

“My two older kids were born here. My wife and I were actually married to here so we feel like we have been welcomed, we are apart of this community,” said Col. Sumangil.

This is his fourth time to be stationed here, the last time was in 2015.

“This is where I grew up as an instructor, as an aviator and where I had my squadron commands so it’s really great to be back here,” said Col. Sumangil.

While he’s excited to be back in Abilene and get to work, there’s something else he’s looking forward to.

“I am really excited about Texas barbecue. There is nothing like Texas barbecue. I introduced my family to that yesterday. Some of them are from California, Rhode Island,” said Col. Sumangil.

Col. Sumangil is responsible for the health and welfare of more than 13,000 active duty military members, civilian employees and family members.

Col. Parker will move on to serve with the U.S. Air Force Headquarters staff at the Pentagon, Washington, DC.