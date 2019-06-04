9 dogs in Lubbock rescued from 'atrocious' conditions

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) - Nine dogs were rescued after being abandoned for weeks in what some animal rescues in Lubbock are saying is the worst case they've seen in 10 years.

The dogs were found hiding in trash, living in their own feces, and covered in fleas before being rescued by Saving Grace Pit Bull Rescue and Haven Animal Care Shelter.

"The conditions were atrocious," said Lauren Cline, Director of Saving Grace Pit Bull Rescue. "Just the filth that these dogs had to endure where there was no air, no sunlight, and no socialization."

Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, with Haven Animal Care Shelter, said the dogs had few physical injuries, but most of the damage is from trauma. She said the dogs are now recovering at Haven Animal Care Shelter.

"They are beautiful dogs, but they're scared," Wilbanks said. "They can be a little difficult to deal with when they get scared like that, but considering what they went through it's understandable."​​​​​​​

Both shelters have reached maximum capacity, and need loving homes for the dogs to go to while they recover. If you are interested in being a foster family, or donating you can find more information at Saving Grace HERE, and Haven Shelter HERE.