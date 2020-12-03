A look inside the new Taylor Elementary School, reconstruction part of 2018 bond project

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It took a lot of planning, a lot of hard work and months of construction, but now Abilene Independent School District (AISD) staff are standing in a blueprint come to life.

Wednesday KTAB/KRBC got a tour of the new Taylor Elementary School, set to open its doors in January.

“Our kids are getting to experience the very best that AISD has to offer,” said AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young.

Many can probably spot the most notable difference without even walking through the doors.

“We’re up here on the second story right now,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young says it’s designed to keep all students toward the center of the building.

“You’ve got the learning stair, the media center, the stage, the cafeteria all there right in the middle,” said Dr. Young.

At first glance, the classrooms may look the same, but each grade level has a center space where students can get together and collaborate.

“It is them doing discovery learning, working with each other, teaching each other, and connecting,” said Dr. Young.

Students still have the books, pencils, and papers, but what’s new is a place where kids can still be kids.

Dr. Young says the new space has a maker’s lab, art room, and music room all to keep the creative juices following.

While the pandemic may have pressed pause on the building for a while, it won’t be long before these empty halls are shuffling with students.

The new facility is expected to welcome in students after Christmas break on Jan. 5.

Teachers and staff will move in before that.