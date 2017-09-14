A new normal: Learning to live with Alzheimer’s

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Joel Pike never imagined he’d be living with his parents again but his mom, who now is in stage six of Alzheimer’s disease, she needs 24-hour care.

“They are my life pretty much,” Joel Pike said.

He relocated to Abilene two years ago after accepting a new job.

Knowing he wanted his parents closer, he searched for a home where all three could live safe and happy.

“About two years after I moved up here, I was able to get this place and it had two homes on it,” added Pike. “So, it was a blessing I was able to bring mom and dad up here.”

His parents live in the house behind his. Pike says they made it feel like home so his mother, who struggles with her memory, would feel safe.

“Probably one of the worst pains is looking at your parents and they not know who you are,” he explained.

Pike knows the outcome for his mother isn’t a bright one but says they take each day and count it as a blessing.

That’s why the Pike family along with many others are joining the Alzheimer’s Association this Saturday for the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

It’s the biggest fundraiser for the association and all money goes back to research for this incurable disease and care.

The walk starts at 9:30 am on September 16 at the Rose Park Senior Center.