A salute from the sky: Dyess airmen honor frontline workers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s a view from the cockpit as these airmen get ready for their next flight, but this mission doesn’t require them going cross country or even anywhere else in Texas.

Dyess Airmen flew B-1 Bombers and C-130s over Abilene Friday afternoon, tipping their wings to those on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a neat thing to see, I think it’s unifying,” said Deanne Smith with Hendrick Medical Center.

From nurses to firefighters, dozens were quick to grab their phones to record the roaring sounds of these military planes, thanking all the eyes that were fixed upon them.

For Daniella Duckworth, however, this flight was a little more special as she waved to her husband behind the controls of the C-130.

“It just feels like he’s also saying thank you to not only me but also to my coworkers, my friends and it’s something special to know that he is showing his support as well,” said Duckworth, who works at Hendrick Medical Center.

While many were focused on the clouds, it was those on the ground who were the real center of attention.

“For them to do something like this, they may see it as small, but these guys definitely, as you can tell, see it as something that’s big to us.”

“I know everyone views us medical people as heroes, but I really just feel like we’re doing a job that we were called to do,” she says.

