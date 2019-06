SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An abandoned home caught fire in Sweetwater Friday.

The Sweetwater Fire Department says crews responded to the fire on the 1300 block of Pease Street around noon and found the home fully involved.

No one was inside the structure and the amount of damage has not been disclosed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

