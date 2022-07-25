ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC-TV has announced today the promotion of Abby Green and Annabelle Tuggle to lead weekday and weekend broadcasts.

For almost a year and a half, Abby Green has produced and anchored the KRBC weekend broadcasts, and with the departure of Lauren Ailles, Abby has been promoted to KRBC Evening Anchor joining David Bacon, and Dylan Smith.

“I would like to say it has been a pleasure for me to serve our weekend viewers,” said Green. “Now I look forward to seeing each of you each weeknight alongside David and Dylan.

Annabelle Tuggle replaces Abby Green as the new KRBC Weekend Anchor and Producer. Annabelle has been with KTAB, KRBC, and Big Country Homepage for a little more than 6 months serving as a weekday reporter.

Tuggle will continue as a reporter during the week but is excited to take on her new role as KRBC Weekend Anchor.

“I’ve been sharing stories in the Big Country for a while now and I look forward to sharing more news for all of our weekend viewers,” said Tuggle.

Look out for Abby Green on weekdays on KRBC News at 5,6, and 10 while you can catch Annabelle Tuggle on KRBC Weekends.