FOUND: Waco police locate 16-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — The 16-year-old girl who was reported as abducted Sunday, March 21 has been located and is safe, Waco Police Department reports.

According to WPD, Alejandra Castro went missing around 1:25 a.m. Sunday morning and was believed to be in grave/immediate danger. The suspect believed to be involved was last heard from in Waco.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, however, Waco Police announced Castro was “located and is safe.” WPD Officer Bynum continued:

“Investigators worked hard and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome of this case. Thank you to all of the hard work by the multiple officers and detectors that spent hours on this. Have a great day Waco!”