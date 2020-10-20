Abilene 7th grader goes into cardiac arrest, mom praises school staff’s life-saving efforts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lyric is a soft-spoken 7th grader and usually doesn’t like a lot of attention.

Two weeks ago at Craig Middle School though, she got a lot of attention.

“I don’t remember anything about that day,” said Lyric Fisher.

The preteen has Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that reared its ugly head on October 6 just minutes after her mom dropped her off at school.

“I turned around and headed right back,” said her mom, Jennifer Fisher.

Jennifer walked back in the doors of the school and found her daughter lying on the ground.

“You don’t want to wish that on any parent. It’s the most horrifying thing to see,” said Fisher.

“She wasn’t breathing, she didn’t have a heartbeat, so then we initiated CPR,” said Craig Middle School Nurse Jennifer Hoffman.

Hoffman was called down from her office that morning for what teachers thought was a seizure.

Staff later found out that the 7th grader had gone into cardiac arrest.

“I mean it all happened so fast, you just do what you’re trained to do,” said Hoffman.

The nurse, her Texas Tech intern, and students all worked together to get Lyric breathing again.

Lyric was airlifted to Cook Children’s Hospital where she spent a week before coming back to school.

Her mom says there was a little fear sending Lyric back to school, but says because of the work everyone did that day, she knew her daughter would be in good hands.

“It just all aligned,” said Fisher. “They were able to save my daughter’s life.”

While at Cook Children’s Hospital, Lyric had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) put in to help monitor her heart rate so hopefully nothing like this will happen again.

Lyric has spent a week back at school since the incident, and according to mom and dad is doing well.