Abilene blood bank in critical need of all types, especially O-negative

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene blood bank's supply is in critical need of all types, especially O-negative.

A press release from Hendrick Regional Blood Center states, "when we are in this critical of a stage, all parts of the hospital are affected."

Hendrick Regional Blood Center Center has two locations in town - one at Hendrick Medical Plaza and one at 1150 North 18th Street.

Hours of operation and more information on the blood centers can be found on their website.