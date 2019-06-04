Abilene blood bank in critical need of all types, especially O-negative
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene blood bank's supply is in critical need of all types, especially O-negative.
A press release from Hendrick Regional Blood Center states, "when we are in this critical of a stage, all parts of the hospital are affected."
Hendrick Regional Blood Center Center has two locations in town - one at Hendrick Medical Plaza and one at 1150 North 18th Street.
Hours of operation and more information on the blood centers can be found on their website.
