Abilene blood bank in critical need of all types, especially O-negative

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 09:28 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:11 PM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene blood bank's supply is in critical need of all types, especially O-negative. 

A press release from Hendrick Regional Blood Center states, "when we are in this critical of a stage, all parts of the hospital are affected."

Hendrick Regional Blood Center Center has two locations in town  - one at Hendrick Medical Plaza and one at 1150 North 18th Street.

Hours of operation and more information on the blood centers can be found on their website

