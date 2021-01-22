Abilene, Brownwood residents take advantage of new COVID-19 Infusion Therapy to lessen symptoms

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents in Abilene and Brownwood are starting to take advantage of a new COVID-19 therapy called infusions.

It’s all being done in an effort to reduce the severity of symptoms when someone in the high risk category tests positive for COVID-19.

“Once you’re in the hospital, and certainly once your on the ventilator and in the ICU, prognosis is poor, and so for anyone that we can prevent getting to that stage, it is worth it,” said Vice President for Hendrick Health, Susan Greenwood, RN.

KTAB/KRBC News Director Travis Ruiz received an infusion a few days after testing positive for COVID-19.

“It was like night and day. I felt so much better,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz said a few days after testing positive, he felt tired and sluggish.

“I had 101-degree fever. I didn’t feel good at all,” said Ruiz.

His doctors then suggested he get what’s called a ‘BAM Infusion.’

“It’s basically like getting an IV. So I got an IV, it’s about a 3-hour-long process, and they insert these antibodies and medicines in you,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz is one of 12 per day in Abilene and Brownwood who receive this therapy.

Both clinics opened at the end of November, and since then, nurses have been able to administer 600 infusions.

Greenwood said the process will work better for those in the early stages of their fight against the virus.

“The earlier, the better. This is not approved for patients that require hospitalization,” said Greenwood. “What we’re looking for is for things to not happen.”

Ruiz was never admitted to a Hendrick bed.

“I wanted to be able to contain that,” said Ruiz.

He’s crediting the infusion with helping him get back to his desk.

“I turned the tide and it made me better,” said Ruiz.

Recommendations for infusions are done through your local care provider.

If you want an infusion, Hendrick Medical Center suggests talking with your doctor to see if you meet the criteria to receive one.