ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — What does it mean when a lot of people are wearing green? Well, typically that means it is Saint Patrick’s Day. If you are out and about Thursday hopefully, you remember to follow suit.

Many local businesses here in the Key City are preparing for a weekend of celebration and for some places in downtown Abilene, a few are excited for an eventful weekend.

Abilene’s local brewery and taproom “Grain Theory” is known for its flavor-driven beer, so much so that taper manager, Jacob Esparza says they have been prepping beer for St. Patrick’s day for the last month.

“Anytime we can brew a beer specifically around an origin where beer was once made, it’s always good for us,” said Esparza.

This year Grain Theory will offer two new brewed beers, along with other menu specials.

“It’s actually going to be a dry stout so it’s going to be a darker beer so it’s going to be an Irish red color, but we do have a change of cup color for this weekend that’s something to look forward to we’re going to have green cups.”

Esparza says St. Patrick’s day is one holiday they look forward to, as they generally attract people who normally may not come to the establishment.

“We’re going to be able to interact with people you probably wouldn’t normally be able to. Enjoy good beer, talk about good beer, and enjoy good food and there’s live music playing in the background,” said Esparza.

Over at The Local, general manager and co-owner, Gabriel Stokes says the restaurant is looking forward to also taking part in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

“We’re going to do green beer, obviously we’re going to have special drinks behind the bar. Our chief has come up with a special taco. It’s a shredded corn beef and hash taco and it’s going to be on top of a green tortilla,” said Stokes.

Stokes says they are excited to offer a new item to be added to the menu on Thursday, as a DJ will be present beginning at 5 pm with hours being extended till midnight.

“We’re the driving force behind downtown and we’re one of the first restaurants to open up downtown and we like carrying on that legacy and we like being in a place that carries that environment, it creates an experience for our guests. Anytime we have an opportunity to do something special than we normally do like for St. Patrick’s Day, we’re going to go all out.”

Many other places around town such as The Pour House, The Taylor County Taphouse, Sockdolager Brewing Company, and more are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Be sure to check out local Facebook pages for details.