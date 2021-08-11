Abilene businesses delighted to be bouncing back

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Some Abilene businesses say they’re enjoying a boost after being closed or operating at limited capacity last year.

In March of 2020, restaurants across the city and state closed their doors to patrons and to their staffs, including Abilene’s own Lytle Land and Cattle.

“It was obviously hard at first, we were one of the restaurants that had to close and go to to-go only,” said Jessie Shrader, Catering Manager at Lytle Land and Cattle. “It was definitely rough, for a while people thought we weren’t even catering anymore.”

At this year’s Business Expo, manager Jessie Shrader, says she has been working at Abilene’s own Lytle Land and Cattle since high school. Despite the restaurant’s closure due to the pandemic in 2020, Shrader says the restaurant’s atmosphere has since changed.

“I think everybody is just happy that we were able to boot back up so soon and able to stay open through everything,” said Shrader.

Like Lytle Land and Cattle, President of the 110-year-old Swenson House Historical Society Dennis Regan says they’ve also seen an increase in business since last year.

“This year tours have picked up, we’ve had a number of tours. It’s not uncommon for us to have two or three tours a week,” said Regan.

Regan says he feels very heartened that people are continuing to want to take these tours.

“It shows that there’s a definite interest in historical properties,” said Regan.

Shrader says he believes they’re bouncing back because the people of Abilene care enough to give back to the community.

“You coming through our doors is what keeps us going and made us want to open our doors back up again, because we knew that we had people that was waiting for us. This is our job, but it is also our life. I mean, I haven’t stayed at Lytle for no reason,” said Shrader.