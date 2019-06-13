Abilene City Council approves rezoning for mushroom and mead production company

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council approved the rezoning of a property to allow a mushroom-growing business on Thursday.

The 700 block of Butternut Street will become a mushroom-growing facility and meadery-production site.

Viking Mushrooms and Amber Dagon Meadery Owner Ron Poston says this is just another step toward his hobby becoming a bigger operation.

“A hobby can only expand so much when you’re taking over portions of the garage, portions of the living room, and your house starts to become a lab, you realize, ‘Yeah, it’s time to be expanding,” Poston says.

Poston expects the business to be fully operational later this fall.