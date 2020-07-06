Abilene City Council talking LEC improvements, new airline at Thursday’s meeting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From police wheels to the friendly skies, this week’s Abilene City Council agenda is looking to make improvements to much of the Key City.

City leaders are looking to pour in an additional $300,000 to do some touchups on the new Law Enforcement Center.

“There were some things we didn’t do because of concern of lack of funding,” said City Manager Robert Hanna.

The city is looking to make changes to the wood flooring to help the acoustics of the building, making the witness stand more accessible in the municipal court, and some other cleanups.

“There are things when you do a project of this size, frankly, that you think are going to work and then don’t, or things that you have forgot about,” said Hanna.

The council will also discuss bringing another commercial airline to the runways at Abilene Regional Airport.

Council members will vote to accept a $1 million grant which would help with this transition, something airport leaders said last month would create more convenient travel options.

“Better opportunity for new businesses to come in, to locate offices here where otherwise they wouldn’t if they said, ‘Oh, we only have service to DFW, and I might have to take two flights back, or three flights back,'” said Abilene Director of Transportation Services Don Green.

City leaders will pledge $200,000 as a cash match for the grant.

Finally, the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) is looking to switch up the way they do business to help open more doors in the Key City.

The DCOA is expected to present a realignment strategy which would focus on three major points: business attraction, business retention and entrepreneurship.

This means they will be looking at new ways to bring more developers in and target more college students to stay and grow businesses in Abilene.

If approved this week, The DCOA is looking to get this new program up and running by October.

The council is expected to meet and discuss these issues and more Thursday morning at 8:30 in the Council Chambers.