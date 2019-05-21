Abilene City Council to discuss new health care contract for city employees

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Each Monday prior to an Abilene City Council meeting, city department heads provide a media briefing on what the council is expected to cover at its next meeting.

On Monday, after talking about tornado recovery, city staffers recommended that the council approve a new health care contract for city employees, and Blue Cross Blue Shield is recommended to get the contract.

The current contract with Aetna is due to expire soon.

City employees were hit with a huge rate increase last time, and City Manager Robert Hanna says he's convinced that the new contract will save quite a bit of money in the form of reduced premiums and subsidies, saving the city and city employees financially.