Abilene city leaders lay out plans for 2021, focusing on roads and park improvements

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When the ball drops on New Year’s Eve, COVID-19 won’t be going with it.

We are however heading into the new year with a light at the end of the tunnel.

The end of 2020 brought in the first shipment of COVID-19 Vaccines and City Manager Robert Hanna says more are planned for 2021.

“I think mid to late summer, you’ll see pretty much anyone who wants to have a vaccine can certainly have access to one,” said Hanna.

July is still months away though and the city is urging the public to not let their guard down just yet.

“It’ll be a while before I can get it for sure and I’ll take it once it’s available but until then, I’m going to socially distance and wash my hands and wear my mask and do what I am supposed to do because that’s all I can do,” said Hanna.

The pandemic has certainly put a strain on businesses, social activities, and the city’s planned projects, something they’re hoping to pick back up in 2021.

“We’ll talk about streets again because those are always on the menu,” said Hanna.

Also on the list of things to do, Key City park improvements.

Both Stevenson and Sears park advocates have been pleading over the past year for improvements for our backyard playgrounds and leaders are now taking notice.

“When we needed to cut something, we cut parks and rec, because it wasn’t police and fire,” said Hanna. “We’re at a point now where if we want to have these attractive amenities, we need to start putting some money in them.”

Hanna says with more people going outside to socially distance, parks have moved up on the list of repairs.

2020 is almost behind us and the city says it hopes 2021 will bring more to smile about.

“I just hope that 2021 is a brighter tomorrow,” said Hanna.

City leaders are expected to attend a retreat in late January, early February where they will lay out more detailed plans for 2021.