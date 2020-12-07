Abilene COVID-19 hospital capacity over 15% threshold, Taylor County Judge says restrictions are likely

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Trauma Service Area D (TSA-D) has surpassed the 15% COVID-19 threshold for the 6th straight day.

According to Hendrick Health, Abilene is still at Critical Level (Level 5) with 65 employees quarantined, 0 ICU beds available, and 18.22% COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for Trauma Service Area D (TSA-D), as reported by the State (Day 6 above 15% threshold)

Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls says restrictions are likely for bars and other businesses including restaurants. This according to the Governor’s executive order GA-32.

“The Governor has defined what an are of high hospitalizations is and of course, if we reach more than fifteen percent for seven consecutive days, that turns us into an are of high hospitalizations, it looks like we’re on the route for that,” said Judge Bolls.

“We’re probably going to hit that level on Tuesday. We are looking at starting to making some changes in the way some of the operations are going on here in the County. If you’re a bar in all likelihood you’re going to be ordered to close… In addition to that occupancy where a lot of businesses that have been allowed to go up to 75% percent will go back to 50%.”

Judge Bolls says more information about COVID-19 restrictions can be found in the GA-32 executive order. The document can be found at the following link: https://www.taylorcountytexas.org/588/Local-and-State-Government-Response