Abilene family recovers from COVID-19, documents journey battling virus

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From the haircuts to the karaoke sessions, the Cotton family has just about done it all in their 14 days of quarantine.

“Our time capsule that was going to be like letters of what’s going on in the world right now turned into these videos,” said Lindsey Cotton.

The family started documenting their journey after testing positive for COVID-19 nearly three weeks ago.

While their symptoms did get worse since we first talked to them on day two, they never let the exhaustion stop them from carrying out the goal they set after the first click of the record button.

“Our family is definitely not trying to make light of the situation, but we also wanted to show people that ‘Hey, we’re going to take it in strides and as it comes and here we sit, all four of us with COVID, but we’re still going to document and show people that this is OK,” said Ben Cotton.

Now that the family has recovered and hit pause on the videos for now, as they look back they realize it wasn’t just about changing the stigma, but more about documenting the moments they spent together as a family.

“I need to take advantage while I can that my kids are asking me to be involved in something with them,” said Ben Cotton.

It looks like those memories will be continuing for just a little bit longer.

“Our boys have talked us into a YouTube channel, so Lord help us,” said Lindsey Cotton.