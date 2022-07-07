ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 11th annual Rodney Holder Memorial Guns & Hoses blood drive concluded Thursday, with more than 400 donors.

Hoses, Abilene Fire Department (AFD) received 226 dedicated votes, while guns, Abilene Police Department (APD) received 187.

With having the most votes, this year’s winners were none other than the hoses.

“In the end, we all win. Our community wins, the people that really need it – which are those that are in need of blood – they’re going to benefit from this,” said AFD Chief Cande Flores.

The drive honors the life of fallen Abilene police officer Rodney T. Holder, who died in the line of duty on his motorcycle in 2010.

His son, Kyler Holder told KTAB/KRBC seeing everyone coming out to support his father and donate blood is something he looks forward to every year.

“It really means a lot, seeing each year, this becomes bigger and bigger,” Kyler said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what next year has to offer.”

There is always a need for blood in the Big Country, this drive being the biggest for Hendrick Health to collect donations.

“If you didn’t come out, we’re hoping to see you next year, but you can always come down to the Hendrick Regional Blood Center. We’re open Monday through Saturday,” said Hendrick donor recruiter, Kelsey Caprio.

In addition to bragging rights for the department, AFD also took home a physical trophy. APD has won four times and AFD is now tied with their brothers in blue.

Although APD fell short this year, Chief Marcus Dudley Jr. said he believes in the future, their time will come again to be named champs.

“We have a special home for the trophy and we look forward to bringing it back in the coming years,” said Chief Dudley.