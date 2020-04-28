Abilene firefighter, family battle COVID-19, document recovery process

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ben Cotton is no stranger to responding to emergencies, but this go around it’s not fires he’s fighting.

Cotton is one of many Abilene firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19, and now that his family is getting those same results, they’re responding in the only way they know how.

“We just wanted to be honest with people,” said Cotton.

Cotton and his wife Lindsey have been documenting each step in their recovery process. recording daily health updates and posting them on social media.

“[We’re trying to show] what life of COVID-19 looks like in a family of four staying in a house together,” said Cotton.

More than that, the two are also doing the videos in hopes to ease the minds of some of the youngest in the Key City.

“We had a 9 year old and he was really freaked out about number one, dad coming home with it and then number, 2 we’re all dying and that was before we tested positive,” said Cotton. “I understand that there are a lot of serious cases out there but I want people to see that there can be some positivity out of this.”

Along with explaining their daily symptoms, Lindsey and Ben are answering questions and giving advice to those who may be a little nervous about the situation.

“We had a family out of Dallas message us and say that her daughter has really been having some anxiety over all of this and since they know us, her mom was like, ‘Come in here, the Cottons are on,’ and she said her daughter’s just so much more at peace with it knowing that we are positive but we’re OK,” said Lindsey Cotton.

Lindsey and Ben are now on day three of their updates and will continue them for the next 11 days.