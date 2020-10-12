Abilene First Financial Bank employees lend helping hand to nonprofits during day of service

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Employees at Abilene’s First Financial Bank had the day off Monday, but many of them were still working outside of the office.

Employees lent a helping hand to several Key City nonprofits Monday as part of the bank’s annual Day of Service.

Volunteers completed a lot of the same work they have in years past, but this year the message behind the painting, shoveling, and hauling held more weight.

“Giving back is probably the best thing you could do right now,” said Sierra Mathison at First Financial Bank in Abilene.

It’s no secret that nonprofits in Abilene have been struggling during the pandemic.

“Come February, our money cut off, people just quit donating,” said Taylor Jones Humane Society President Martin Jensen.

The Taylor Jones Humane Society then had to make decisions over what was a necessity and what was a want, putting yard maintenance on the backburner.

“We have all of the other things to do with the animals and with the paperwork,” said Jensen. “It’s usually only a few hours a week that we can get out and do something like this.”

The group over at First Financial helped out at the Taylor Jones Humane Society Monday, getting work that would have taken weeks done in a matter of hours.

“Service is beneficial for those being served and those serving,” said Grant Seabourne at First Financial Bank in Abilene.

The group helped about 15 nonprofits in the area Monday.

“It’s not a sacrifice at all. We’re committed to making our community a better place and we’re more than willing to commit our time to do it,” said Seabourne. “We only get better together as a community.”

Other volunteers were stationed at Global Samaritan, the Abilene Zoo, the food bank, and Alliance for Women and Children.