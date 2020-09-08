Abilene ISD Fire Academy program adjusting instruction due to pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Students and instructors at the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Fire Academy are facing more challenges than just extinguishing flames.

The class helps juniors and seniors learn first hand what it takes to become a firefighter, and because it is so hands on, instructors have had to get creative during the pandemic.

Senior Tyler Mansker just started his second year with the academy. He says with the new semester also comes some changes.

“[We’re doing] a lot more social distancing,” said Mansker.

Mansker says it was a different type of adjustment than most are facing because this type of learning can’t be done on a computer.

“[They need to do things like] rescues, actually fighting fire at the training field, and doing a lot more of the hands-on things that they needed,” said AISD Fire Academy instructor Kris Hester.

Because of this, the instructors were faced with two dilemmas: how they were going to keep everybody safe and how they were going to teach all the required material.

“There are a lot of things that we do that are physical that may be not the easiest to do with a mask on,” said Hester.

Hester says running and pulling out hoses with masks on has been difficult for his students, but other changes like breathing apparatuses and smaller groups already come with the territory.

“Fire departments have a four man crew or smaller,” said Hester. “We have an engine crew that has three or four students, a truck crew that has three or four students, and that way they can start, one, distancing themselves from the mass group, but also, start working in those smaller, close-knit units that they’re going to work when they make it into the fire service as a career.”

While things may look a little different, these students and instructors are doing what they can to keep things going so these students can join the rest of our hometown heroes.