Abilene ISD looks for solutions as remote learners struggle to show up to class

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It used to be as simple as waiting for the bell to ring and then checking empty seats, but the pandemic has made taking attendance a little more complicated.

Teachers now have to worry about students clicking the mouse and logging on.

“We are seeing some students struggle,” said Dr. Dan Dukes with Abilene ISD.

Abilene ISD says remote learners are having a tough time showing up to class.

“It’s been something that has been on our radar since the beginning,” said Dr. Dukes.

Dr. Dukes says its a bigger problem with the higher-grade levels.

“We don’t have as much control over our students when they are doing their work from home location, we have to rely heavily on the students and their parents to really work hard,” said Dr. Dukes.

Dr. Dukes says the absences can be related to a number of issues including WiFi, parent schedules and misunderstanding of what’s expected from the student.

“It’s so different from what we did last spring. Last spring was something to get us through the end of the year, it was not rigorous at all, now you’re having to do your entire school day from home,” said Dr. Dukes.

Things may look different as far as taking attendance, but dealing with absences is the same.

“It really boils down to, at this point, the individual family situation and what is going to be best for the child,” said Dr. Dukes.

That could include a later class schedule or even coming back in person.

“Where it gets a little bit tricky, and this us what we’re currently working through, is if one option is not working for a family and the child is not being successful, the question becomes the ‘what?'” said Dr. Dukes.

The school district may not have an answer to that yet, but they say the end goal is the same.

“The most important thing to us is that the child receives a solid education,” said Dr. Dukes.

The school district says that more and more students are starting to head back to in-person learning.

At the beginning of the school year 26% had chosen to learn from home and now it’s about 17%.