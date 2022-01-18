Abilene ISD ready to resume classes despite nearly 300 expected staff absences

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Superintendent Dr. David Young says they are ready to resume class as usual after closing last week due to a staffing shortage caused by COVID-19.

In a media call Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Young said they were forced to close last week when they discovered 470 staff members would be out due to COVID-19.

Dr. Young says there are still almost 300 people that won’t be able to return to classes tomorrow, but the number of staff that are available will be sufficient to reopen school doors.

AISD is temporarily not allowing parents to come to campuses and have breakfast or lunch with their children until the current surge of new cases subsides. Dr. Young says the first day they will reevaluate this restriction will be Friday, Feb. 4.

Classes will resume Wednesday, Jan. 19.