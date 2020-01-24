Abilene ISD swimmers dive into Regional competition

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene ISD athletes are diving in and racing their way to the finish line.

Swimmers from both Abilene High and Cooper are making their dreams come true after years of watching the big leagues cut through water.

“I was watching the Olympics and for some reason I was like, ‘You know what? Swimming. I want to do that, I want to be Micheal Phelps,'” said swimmer Joe Katon.

Katon is joining 10 other boys as they get ready to compete against dozens from across West Texas in UIL.

“We’re seeded second at Regional for the Cooper relay and the 200 relay,” said swimmer Rylan McInroe.

The meet happening at the end of the month will be a first for both Jam Crespos and Easton Cox, who are getting a bit of advice from the older guys about bettering yourself and working as a team.

“It’s a lot of training and getting to that kind of breaking point and then pushing through,” said Katon.

“If you can’t practice as a team, you probably can’t compete as a team,” said Cox.

Their ultimate goal when they hit the water might not be the best time or a medal, but showing their student body how much time they put in each and every day.

“At our school swimming isn’t really one of the big sports. They either focus on football, baseball, basketball or volleyball,” said McInroe. “State will bring swimming to people’s eyes and be like, ‘Wait? We have a swim team?'”

Most of the swimmers who are headed to the meet will compete in the 4X100 and 4X50 relays, but four of them have also qualified for their own individual events.

The meet is in Lubbock on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The top two places from each race will advance to State.