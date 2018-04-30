Abilene man accused of killing newborn found not guilty

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of killing a newborn in 2016 has been found not guilty of Capital Murder and Tampering with Evidence. 

A jury of 4 men and 8 women returned the not guilty verdicts against Damian Cate, 24, Monday afternoon  – a week after the trial began. 

Th newborn’s mother Anber Craker was convicted for the offenses and sentenced to life without parole during a previous trial in September.

All charges are connected to the death of newborn Baby Ashley, who was stabbed at least three times just moments after she was born inside a home on the 400 block of S. 25th Street in January of 2016. 

Baby Ashley was found buried face down with her throat slit in the home’s bathroom at least 6 hours after police began searching the scene. 

