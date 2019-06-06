Main News

Abilene man indicted after victim robbed with his own gun

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 04:43 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 04:43 PM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A 25-year-old Abilene man was indicted Thursday for aggravated robbery after an incident in October 2018.

According to court documents, a man offered 25-year-old Cory Charles Johnson a ride to a local bar and grill.

While riding to the bar, Johnson reportedly reached into the glove box and pulled out a gun belonging to the driver, racked a bullet into the chamber, and then demanded all of the man's valuable possessions.

The victim reported the gun and a number of unique diamond rings were then taken.

According to the documents, Johnson pawned one of the rings at a local pawn shop a month later.

 

