ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A veritable Who’s Who of influential Abilenians gathered at the Matera Courtyard Wednesday in honor of former Abilene Reporter News (ARN) editor-in-chief, Greg Jacklewicz as he is almost a month into his well deserved retirement. Former media personalities, city councilors, and even Mayor Weldon Hurt showed up to celebrate his career.

“I’m overwhelmed today and proud,” Jacklewicz beamed.

Jacklewicz has accumulated 47 years in his journalistic career, 30 of them in various positions at ARN. The secret to his long and successful career? Jacklewicz credits that to those he’s worked with, alongside a dedication to the truth. Plus, he said his reputation for fair and reliable reporting is the key to good journalism. Celebrations like this one are just icing on the cake.

“That’s the thing that you remember at the end of the day, is people saying, ‘that was a great story, you made me laugh,’ or, ‘that really made an impact,'” explained Jacklewicz.

Growing up in a military family, he moved around a lot. At a young age, he landed in Wylie ISD and quickly took to the school newspaper. It was there that his passion for storytelling began. It’s that same school that he’s returning to post retirement. Just 12 days after leaving the paper, he accepted a job teaching English at Wylie Intermediate and began shaping the journalists, authors, and creative types of tomorrow.

“At 8:15 on August 16th when the bell rang and there were 27 faces looking at me expectantly, I don’t think I was ever more nervous in my life until probably tonight,” Jacklewicz told KTAB/KRBC.

It’s that same bravery and dedication that his peers saw fit to celebrate. Mayor Weldon Hurt gifted Jacklewicz with a proclamation declaring September 27, 2023 as Greg Jacklewicz Day in Abilene.

“This really made my day because it was a challenging day with those 6th graders. I may end up coming back to Reporter News,” joked Jacklewicz.