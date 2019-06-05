Abilene native has song featured in Netflix movie

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A musician from Abilene is making the big time.

Cooper High School graduate Ryan Silva wrote a piece of music which will be heard in a movie on Netflix titled "Always be my Maybe" with Ali Wong, Randall Park, and Keanu Reeves.

Silva's music is under the name Plato III, and is in the movie with music from performers such as David Bowie, D'Angelo, and Mariah Carey.

The 2011 grad says he has performed in Abilene, but moved to Austin to expand his career. Now living in Los Angeles, this is his debut in a major project.

"I'm on a movie, whatever, but a lot of people more talented than me are in the backyard and hopefully there will be a market in Abilene at some point to give these artists a chance, because the only difference is exposure," Silva says.

Ryan says he has always wanted to perform at the Paramount Theater.