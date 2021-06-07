Abilene organizations using technology to kill COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Technology brought to the Big Country said to be capable of killing COVID-19 is being installed in local buildings and beyond.

Brian Bluhm, partner with Breathe In Technologies says when the pandemic started he wanted to become part of the solution.

“We knew we needed to do something to help with the air quality and finding way of mitigating the pathogens that were in the air with COVID,” Bluhm said.

Bluhm said he was aware of technology in Israel used in food production and in biological weapon prevention.

“I called my contact in Israel and asked, ‘Would you guys be willing to import this technology in the United States?’ because at that time it had not been, and they said, ‘Yes, we can do that,'” Bluhm said.

Last year Breathe In became one of their distribution arms in the United States right here in the Big Country. He says the unit, called the Sterionizer is like bringing nature in the room.

“Nature produces what’s called bipolar ions, and it’s a natural disinfectant,” Bluhm said.

This means the moisture molecules it comes in contact with are changed into hydrogen peroxide, sterilizing the surface in the process. The technology isn’t new, but what makes it different is its patent. These units allowed some local businesses to operate relatively normally during the pandemic.

“While everything was shutting down, and you know, all the community theatre and the movies and stuff were not happening, we were still able to have concerts because of this technology,” Executive Director of the Abilene Philharmonic, Kevin Smith said.

Smith says the technology gave them a sense of confidence to continue operating during the pandemic.

“We just felt that it was an added benefit and an added safety precaution for our audience throughout this past concert season,” he says.

The Big Country can expect to see this product in the form of ceiling tiles in the future, as it is in the works right now.