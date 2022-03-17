ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the year of 2022 alone, the Abilene Police Department (APD) has responded to more than 1,000 traffic accidents, five being fatal. However, those five wrecks led to six deaths since January first. That’s already a third of the deaths suffered in all of 2021 (16).

Numbers like this have led the APD to incorporate a new traffic enforcement campaign. Fire Commander and Sergeant Thomas Bryant said they have received 1,150 accident-related calls; all caused by a number of different factors.

“It could be speed, driver inattention, it could be weather related,” Sgt. Bryant said. “There are several like that, and it’s just a huge scale.”

Sgt. Bryant said the new enforcement campaign will put more officers on patrol during peak traffic hours of the day. He said the APD can have anywhere between 20 and 25 officers on patrol during the course of the day, and the new campaign will add another four to six.

“We have to put more officers out there,” Sgt. Bryant said about reducing traffic violations. “I think we can do that by having officers visible, and at times, there may have to be enforcement through that.”

Paul Sumner said he has lived in Abilene for four years, and has witnessed more traffic accidents in the last six months than his entire stay in the Key City.

“I’ve seen, more and more often, where people are running red lights,” Sumner said. “Not necessarily one person running a red light, but because one person is running it, you see other people running it afterwards.”

Sumner said he has seen about 10 accidents from his home since the beginning of the year, mostly at major intersections and during the afternoon rush hour.

Sgt. Bryant said the APD will focus heavily on those major intersections throughout town, such as Southwest Drive and the freeway, as well as intersections along Ambler Avenue and South 1st Street.