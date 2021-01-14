Abilene PD sends second Community Response Team on the road

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is sending its second Community Response Team (CRT) on the road.

It’s not the red truck or sirens that we’re used to but these three are still doing a job to keep the community safe.

“They know that someone’s caring about them, that their voices are being heard,” said Abilene police officer and Community Response Team 2 member Jake Allred.

The team is made up of one Abilene police officer, one paramedic, and one mental health professional.

It’s their job to respond to crisis calls, taking the load off of Abilene officers.

“It’s just an asset to the patrol,” said Allred.

In the past, patrol officers would respond to all calls, crime or non-crime related.

“We could be on the calls for a long time, could be two to four hours just because of the stages that we have to have,” said Allred.

Many times they didn’t have the resources to really lend a hand.

“[Maybe the call was] really more of a mental health issue than a medical issue,” said mental health professional and Community Response Team 2 member Mariana Guevara.

Guevara is there to build a relationship with the people who called and get them the help the need.

“Now they’re not just being approached by a police officer, which can be really intimidating,” said Guevara. “We’re here to help you, what can we do for you?”

So why the second team?

“Team one is pretty busy,” said Allred.

In 200 days, team one responded to more than 2,200 calls. In just 6 days, team two already has 78 under its belt.

“Having it all in one vehicle on the call at that same time, it’s knocking down quite a bit, 20 to 45 minutes,” said Allred.

Abilene is just one of three cities in the nation to have a program like this lightening the load for officers and helping those who went unnoticed.

Team two was funded completely by a 3-year grant awarded to Betty Hardwick.