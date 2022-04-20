ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is warning citizens of three people reportedly traveling through West Texas stealing wallets from purses at grocery stores.

In a social media post late Wednesday afternoon, APD says the three individuals pictured below are accused of stealing wallets from the purses of unsuspecting shoppers at grocery and department stores across West Texas.

Police say citizens should not leave their purses unattended or get distracted by anyone while shopping.

If you suspect your wallet has been stolen in this manner, police say to contact store management immediately and contact the APD non-emergency number at (325) 673-8331.

One man pictured has been arrested in Abilene previously, but is not currently in jail, police say.