Abilene Philharmonic takes instruments to the internet with virtual concert

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With a couple mallets in his hand and a practice pad, Allen Teel is keeping the beat even from an empty room.

“Music is best shared and enjoyed live,” said Teel.

The 35-year music veteran has been playing since he was in sixth grade, but this is the first time he’s flying solo.

“Definitely just missing out on that right now,” said Teel.

It’s a similar feeling had by many in the philharmonic who have had to put the music on pause.

“It was kind of an issue of, ‘How can we keep creating music and being visible to our community?'” said Abilene Philharmonic Operation Manager Richard Riedl. “I was like,’Well, we haven’t had a concert in a while, so what if we could make one?'”

It started with just a few single clips and then turned into a full concert.

“It turned into a 22-piece fugue, which as far as what you can do as far as putting music together, that is the most difficult thing to put together, and we were doing it remotely,” said Riedl.

While it may have seemed a little awkward for the musicians at first, when it was all said and done you could hear just about every sound in the symphony.

“I kind of found it ironic that we are all very remote and apart from each other, but in a way I felt this was a very intimate collaborative project ’cause when I’m sitting here watching it, I’m like, ‘I know this person, like, they’re playing for me right now,'” said Riedl.

The full concert video can be found on the Abilene Philharmonic’s Facebook page.