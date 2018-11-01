Abilene police ask for help in identifying two theft suspects

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The Abilene Police Department (APD) has asked for assistance in identifying two theft suspects spotted on camera stealing from a convenience store.

In surveillance video, a male and female were seen stealing from the Abilene Target store. The time stamp on the video shows the two walking out of the store at around 9:40 p.m. on Monday, September 10.

No other information was provided on the incident.

Those who have info that could identify the two suspects are asked to call Abilene Crime Stoppers at 325-676-8477. You will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.