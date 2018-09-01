Abilene police investigating suspicious death in Fairway Oaks area Video Video Video

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene police are investigating the suspicious death of an elderly woman in the Fairway Oaks area of south Abilene.

At around 4:49 p.m. Friday, Larry Rushing called 911 after entering his home on 1 Pinehurst to find his wife, Arlinda deceased in the residence, according to Abilene police.

Arlinda, 75, was better known in the community as Lin. She and Larry together owned Lin's Sportswear.

Because of the nature of how Linda was found, Abilene police are investigating her death as suspicious in nature. No signs of forced entry were found at the scene, and no suspects have been named.

Abilene police stress that no one in the area is in danger, as Linda's death shows no correlation to any other recent acts of violence in Abilene.

Abilene police will be on scene for most of the night as the investigation unfolds.

Press conference: