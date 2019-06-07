Main News

Abilene police release video of Mustang wanted in Tuesday hit and run

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene police have released a short video of the Ford Mustang believed to be involved in a hit and run accident.

Police are searching for the dark-colored Mustang seen in the attached video.

The Mustang is believed by police to be the same one that struck a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon and then fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 325-676-8477.

