Abilene preteen who owns business makes locals ‘believe in magic’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – He’s only 11 years old, but he’s already making us all believe in magic.

“Hi my name is Carson Murphy,” said the 11 year old.

This preteen is trading the remote controller for a deck of cards and a few tricks up his sleeve.

“He actually received a gift from his grandma, my husband’s mom for Christmas, I guess it was about three years ago,” said Carson’s mom, Kristi Murphy.

The gift was a magic kit full of tools and tricks that soon had Carson hypnotized.

“It wasn’t really a hobby, and then I started enjoying it more and more,” said Carson.

“He would read the trick and practice it on his own just by reading the books, and then one kit came with a DVD and he would just watch those and then once he kind of started, mastered what was in those kits, he wanted to move on,” said his mom Kristi.

His greatest trick of all is however, is making money appear.

“He’s developed a kind of side business with his magic,” said Kristi Murphy.

He calls it ‘Magic by Carson’ and he books parties for those who are looking to step out of reality.

“It’s entertainment, I think his younger siblings enjoy it too. He’ll always come up and say, ‘Hey’ I’ve a trick to show you guys,” said Kristi Murphy.

“Seeing my family’s shocked faces like at Thanksgiving and Christmas and stuff, it’s fun,” said Carson.

While our faces were in shock, Carson’s was always left with a smile.

Carson has appeared at Art Walk and several other family parties around Abilene.

To book him for a party, you can head to his Facebook page Magic by Carson.