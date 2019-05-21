Abilene Regional Airport marketing contract on city council agenda

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Amid storm damage, the City of Abilene still met Monday to preview the upcoming Abilene City Council meeting.

This week a request from city leaders will go before council to approve a new marketing contract for Abilene Regional Airport.

The city got bids from four companies to market the airport for business and commercial travelers, and Zachry Associates was the winner.

The long-time Abilene company would help increase commercial air traffic to and from the Key City.

"We want to make sure that we're hitting the top search engines where you'll find more footprints to remind to our passengers and our Big Country area that we're available, American Airlines is flying and we want them to come on through and use our airport," said Kate Alvarez, marketing and business development for Abilene Regional Airport.

Zachry Associates was chosen not only because of its local aspect, but because of its background and experience with aviation.

Once in place, profits are expected to roll in with these new changes.