Abilene reports low flu numbers, possible reasons behind decline

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District says flu cases in the Key City are lower than usual.

The Public Health District says the reason could be connected to COVID-19.

Michelle Roadcap has spent the last year behind the counter at Texas Star Tradition Company.

Her days are filled with the sounds of shoppers, transactions, and this year, making sure the next customer is safe.

“We clean the machines and the counters and the keyboard,” said Roadcap.

The pandemic has pushed people to pull up the masks and pull out the cleaning supplies.

“We used to clean in the morning or maybe once or twice a day, but now we do it after every transaction,” said Roadcap.

Roadcap says the precautions are to fight against COVID-19, but it could also be having an impact on other infections.

“I definitely haven’t heard about [the flu] that much this year,” said ACU student Cassue Mwema. ” [I] haven’t heard of anyone getting it or really worrying about it.”

It could be because there are fewer cases of the flu this year.

The Public Health District is reporting more than 650 flu cases in the first week of January 2020 compared to just three this year.

“We’ve been dealing with the flu since as long as I can remember,” said Mwema.

Health officials say the ramped-up safety precautions for COVID-19 could be impacting the spread of the flu, but the lower numbers could also be attributed to what’s going on at emergency clinics.

Many are overwhelmed with coronavirus testing and are simply not reporting flu numbers.

Health experts also say the numbers could be impacted because of the similarity of symptoms between the two infections, and residents are really only worried about one of them.

It’s not just numbers in Abilene, the Public Health District says flu numbers across the state and nation are on the decline this year.