ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Gas prices in Abilene have seen an increase of more than 70 cents per gallon and now with President Biden’s ban on Russian oil imports, gas, and energy, some people plan to limit their travel when possible.

For some, they say the prices at the pumps have become too much to handle, as the cost to fill up their tanks is burning a hole in their wallets even more.

“Before all this happened, I can fill up my truck on about $75, so now it’s costing me over $100 to fill my truck up,” said Sean Ward, a customer getting gas.

People at the pumps say they’re even making adjustments to their plans and budgets.

“We’re just going to limit where we can go and what we can do, go to the grocery store and get what we need then go back home and save our gas,” said Jerry Queen, a customer getting gas.

The same could go for the city, as Abilene’s Director of Transportation Services Don Green says traveling will become more expensive.

“Airline tickets are going to go up, the cost to fill our tanks up for our own families is going to go up, and it’s going to make that travel a little more of a decision point for us all,” said Green.

During the budget process, the city estimated their gas cost at $3 per gallon, but now Green says they will have to go back to city council and ask for more money.

“In the past few weeks, 5 to 6 weeks, we’ve seen that increase and now we’re well above $3 just in what we’ve purchased this week from our vendors,” said Green.

Currently, there are no plans to cut back on essential services, as some here in Abilene say, “it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

Don Green also oversees Abilene Regional Airport and he says this summer they were expecting more airport traffic, but due to the rise in gas prices, he believes travel will now be compromised.