Abilene residents unhappy with street drainage system, city says there’s not much they can do about it

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Roadways and creeks were flooded from the downpour in Abilene early Wednesday morning, and some residents say the water got too close for comfort.

One resident who lives on Barrow across Catclaw Creek with a walking bridge leading up to the front door, says the early morning moments were something she never could have expected.

“Just water everywhere. It looked like I was in the middle of the lake,” said the resident.

She says the water from the creek flooded over into her yard, stopping just inches from her front door.

“I thought my car was going to float away for sure,” said the resident.

The water in the creek came from Abilene streets through channels.

It’s the way the drainage system works, and the city says there’s not much they can do about it.

“There are some inconveniences when we do get these frequent downpours that we have to wait and be patient,” said Assistant Public Works Director Max Johnson.

The city says they can work to minimize the flooding by clearing channels and creeks of debris so water can flow more easily.

They say it will help flooding in the streets, but after water reaches a certain point in the creek, it will just continue to flood.

Johnson says it’s how the city was set up and an underground drainage system is out of the question, saying it would cost the city too much time and money.